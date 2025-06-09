As the world celebrates Environment Day, the United Nations estimates that there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean by 2050. The associate director of advocacy and strategic communications at The Nature Conservancy Africa, Victor Nyambok, talks to The EastAfrican’s Fred Oluoch about plastic pollution in Africa.

What is the extent of plastic pollution in East Africa?East Africa is confronting a rapidly escalating plastic pollution crisis. The volume of plastic waste entering the region’s aquatic ecosystems is expected to nearly triple, rising from approximately 11 million tonnes in 2016 to around 29 million tonnes by 2040.

This pollution contaminates soils, streams, drinking water sources, and wildlife habitats. A significant and growing proportion of plastic waste ultimately ends up in the ocean, accumulating at an alarming pace. Plastic pollution poses serious risks not only to the environment but also to the health and well-being of communities, particularly the most vulnerable groups.

What are the effects of plastic pollution on humans?Plastic pollution is so widespread that microplastics that cannot be seen by the naked eye contaminate our food, drinking water and even our bodies. Plastic pollution is a threat to the health of nature such as wetlands and forests, and the health of our communities, especially the most vulnerable populations, such as the poor. The effects of microplastics on environmental and human health are a cause for concern.

Kenya banned single-use plastics in 2017. What is your assessment of the impact, eight years down the line?While there is no direct assessment from the Nature Conservancy Africa, existing evidence indicates that Kenya’s ban on single-use plastics, especially in protected areas, has led to notable reductions in visible plastic pollution and increased public awareness.

Following a presidential directive issued on World Environment Day 2020, the ban took effect immediately in national parks, beaches, forests, and other conservation areas. Visitors are no longer permitted to bring plastic water bottles, cups, disposable plates, cutlery, or straws into these protected zones. This initiative builds on Kenya’s pioneering nationwide ban on single-use plastic bags implemented in 2017.

However, challenges remain. Enforcement is inconsistent outside protected areas, and alternatives to single-use plastics are not always readily available. There is also an ongoing need for greater public participation and a shift in mindset to fully eliminate the use of single-use plastics across the country.

The UN estimates that there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean by 2050. Is this a reality or a scare tactic?This projection should be seen as a wake-up call. There is a need for urgent collective action on plastic waste, as the damage to marine ecosystems and human health is already significant and growing. Every year, plastics entering our oceans weigh more than three times the planet’s entire blue whale population.

If we act now to reduce, reuse, and recycle plastics, and protect at least 30 percent of the planet’s oceans and lands by 2030, we can avert the worst outcomes.

The theme of this year’s World Environment Day is ‘Ending Plastic Pollution in the Entire World.’ Is this possible in Africa?To effectively tackle plastic pollution, we must set ambitious and realistic targets that drive meaningful action. Ending plastic pollution will require authentic partnerships that bring together leadership, communities, governments, and the private sector in Africa. Ending plastic pollution is not going to be easy, but this is a challenge we can solve together.

Recycling of plastic waste is an economic activity as well as a contributor to a safe environment in Africa. What role has your organisation played in this regard?While marine litter and plastic pollution pose significant economic, environmental, and health challenges globally, The Nature Conservancy has been actively engaged in addressing these issues through innovative approaches to ocean and coastal management.

Though our work is not directly related to plastic recycling operations, we enable governments and communities to manage marine resources sustainably, indirectly reducing plastic waste leakage into marine environments.

Since 2006, TNC has led efforts in marine spatial planning, collaborating with governments and stakeholders worldwide to develop sustainable ocean management plans that integrate environmental protection with economic development.

