Oman and Turkey have taken a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties with the signing of a wide-ranging Memorandum of Understanding in the energy sector.

The agreement, formalised in Muscat, aims to bolster technical collaboration, enhance investment flows and support both nations’ transition to sustainable energy systems.

The MoU was signed by Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals and Alparslan Bayraktar, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

The agreement covers several strategic areas of cooperation, including oil and gas exploration, trade in liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable energy development, energy efficiency and alternative fuels. Key provisions also focus on advancing joint projects in green hydrogen production and carbon capture technologies — critical elements in the global push towards decarbonisation.

Under the MoU, both parties have committed to sharing technical expertise and policy experience, developing regulatory frameworks to enhance energy efficiency and exploring innovative technologies and financing mechanisms for clean energy infrastructure. The agreement also encourages the organisation of technical seminars and joint events, fostering dialogue and knowledge exchange.

