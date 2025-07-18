Global engineering company KBR has announced that it has secured a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract from KAR Electrical Power Production Trading (KEPPT) for an ammonia and urea production plant located in Iraqi city of Basra.

On completion, the ammonia plant will boast a 2,300 MT per day production capacity and the urea facility a 3,850 MT per day capacity.

As per the contract, KBR will be executing the project using its proprietary ammonia technology, which has been mainly designed to enable high efficiency, low emissions and operational reliability.

On the contract win, Jay Ibrahim, the President of KBR Sustainable Technology Solution, said with a 38,000-strong workforce, the company has been involved in the licensing, design, engineering and construction of more than 260 ammonia plants worldwide.

"We are honoured to support this pivotal project, which monetises gas feedstock to boost the agricultural industry in Iraq," he stated.

KBR currently operates in over 29 countries, serving customers in more than 80 countries.

Through this project, Iraqi government aims to generate employment and help reduce the nation’s dependency on fertilizer imports while repositioning the country as a global ammonia producer.

