MUSCAT: Plans are afoot for the establishment of a silica-based industrial cluster at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD), in line with the Omani government’s ambition to ignite the growth of glass, ferrosilicon and solar-panel manufacturing industries that support the Sultanate of Oman’s clean energy transition.

Leveraging Oman’s abundance of high-purity silica, the proposed cluster will also support national goals of industrial diversification and economic value-addition. Glass and ferrosilicon production, for example, help convert raw minerals into higher-value industrial materials that feed construction, automotive and metallurgical sectors, while solar-panel manufacturing directly supports Oman’s rapid expansion of renewable energy projects and positions the country within global clean-tech supply chains. Together, these industries can stimulate downstream manufacturing clusters, attract foreign investment, create skilled jobs, boost non-oil exports and reinforce Oman’s ambition to become a regional hub for low-carbon, mineral-based industries.

To help ensure adequate supplies of high-purity silica for the cluster, senior officials of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals conducted a field visit to mineral-rich sites across Al Wusta Governorate. The team included Eng Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals; Eng Mohsin bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals; and Shaikh Ahmed bin Musallam al Kathiri, Governor of Al Wusta. Among the sites covered was the F-51 concession in the Wilayat of Mahout, home to some of Oman’s largest silica deposits.

“During our field visit to the silica ore sites in Al Wusta Governorate, I was pleased to witness the richness of Oman’s mineral resources and the promising opportunities they offer to support the national economy and future industries”, said Under-Secretary Mohsin al Hadhrami in a post.

“This visit comes as part of Oman’s ambition to establish an integrated industrial complex for silica-based industries in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm — a pivotal step towards enhancing local added value and developing advanced industries such as glass, ferrosilicon and solar panels”, he added.

The Ministry, Al Hadhrami further noted, is working in collaboration with the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) — which oversees SEZAD, among other hubs — in the sustainable management of national resources.

“With this spirit of partnership, we continue to transform our natural resources into promising development opportunities that contribute to the realisation of Oman Vision 2040, strengthening the Sultanate of Oman’s position as a regional hub for advanced industries built on sustainable natural wealth”, the Under-Secretary stated.

The field visit also included a silica production site located within the F-51 concession awarded to Minerals Development Oman (MDO), the state-owned mining and minerals processing investment arm of the Omani government represented by Oman Investment Authority (OIA). A small 5 km² site within the sprawling 2,156 km² concession in Mahout was brought into operation recently, with an initial target of 100,000 tonnes of high-purity silica ore annually.

Omani geo-consultancy firm Earth Sciences Consultancy Centre, led by Dr Mohammed al Kindi as CEO, is partnering with MDO in the development of silica reserves in this concession.

In future phases, this partnership plans to develop a primary silica processing facility to enhance product quality and attract high-tech industries such as semiconductors, glass manufacturing, chemical processing and metallurgical applications. These initiatives will contribute to the development of sustainable local value chains and advanced industrial growth in Oman.

The Earth Sciences Consultancy Centre is overseeing the operational and developmental aspects of the project, including investment and production management, while MDO serves as the resource owner and overall project overseer.

