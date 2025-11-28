Arab Finance: Elsewedy Industrial Development Company and CJN, a leading Chinese company in the phosphate industry, signed an agreement to establish one of the largest specialized phosphate chemical industrial complexes in the Middle East, according to a statement.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien witnessed the signing ceremony, along with other officials.

With total investments nearing $1 billion, the project will be located in the Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone within the integrated industrial city of "Sokhna 360".

It will provide around 10,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, and the majority of the production will be exported to markets in South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The facility will be developed on an area of 905,000 square meters over three consecutive phases. The first phase will begin in 2026 and is expected to begin commercial operations in 2028.

It will focus on maximizing the added value of Egyptian raw materials by producing phosphoric acid and DAP and TSP fertilizers, with an annual production capacity of 300,000 tons for each.

The second phase will begin in 2029 and commence operations in 2031. It aims to produce high-purity specialty phosphate chemicals, such as purified phosphoric acid (PPA) in both industrial and food grades, and potassium dihydrogen phosphate, which will be introduced to the Middle East for the first time.

Meanwhile, the third phase will launch in 2032 and begin operations in 2034. It will extend into the new energy materials industry, producing components for electric batteries, primarily lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and lithium dihydrogen phosphate, thus boosting Egypt's position as a regional hub for the electric battery manufacturing industry.

On his part, Madbouly stated that this project reflects the SCZONE’s success in attracting huge industrial projects in sectors of national priority. This also aligns with the state’s plan towards creating an industrial base that enhances local production capabilities and supports national exports.

Mohamed AlKammah‏ ,‏CEO of Elsewedy Industrial Development, pointed out that the complex supports the state's vision to increase exports to $100 billion in the coming years.

The project also covers the establishment of a specialized research and development center to promote scientific research in phosphate-based chemical industry technologies. It will be inaugurated in coincide with the first phase of the project to bolster the Egyptian industry’s localization.

It is worth highlighting that the SCZONE attracted total investments valued at $11.6 billion during the past three and a half years, 50% of which are Chinese.