MUSCAT - Sohar Port and Freezone has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HYNAT SA, a pioneering Swiss company specialised in the research, exploration, and exploitation of hydrogen, to advance the development of a comprehensive natural hydrogen value chain in the Sultanate of Oman.

This partnership marks a significant step toward establishing a robust hydrogen ecosystem in SOHAR, with a focus on natural hydrogen as an emerging low-carbon energy source. The collaboration will focus on the identification and assessment of natural hydrogen production areas, development of logistics corridors, and the creation of dedicated storage and processing infrastructure. It will also encompass demand mapping across industry, mobility, and logistics, while exploring export potential for this low-carbon energy source.

The agreement builds on an earlier MoU signed between HYNAT and the Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) in February 2025, which granted HYNAT the rights to conduct feasibility studies. The joint roadmap includes defined operational targets, and a development timeline aligned with Oman’s broader clean energy transition strategy.

Emile Hoogsteden, CEO of SOHAR Port, commented: “This agreement reinforces SOHAR Port and Freezone’s commitment to advancing Oman’s clean energy vision by supporting the exploration and development of natural hydrogen. Through this partnership with HYNAT SA, we are laying the foundation for a future hydrogen economy, positioning SOHAR as a key gateway for low-carbon solutions and sustainable industrial growth.

Stéphane Aver, Chairman of HYNAT SA, said: “The signing of this agreement demonstrates our commitment to further developing natural hydrogen as a renewable and low-carbon resource. Together with SOHAR Port and Freezone, we aim to accelerate the energy transition and unlock a new pillar of economic value and sustainability.”

SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to play a leading role in supporting Oman’s Vision 2040 by promoting investments in renewable energy, industrial decarbonisation, and sustainable logistics. With HYNAT SA’s advanced geological expertise and cutting-edge AI-powered detection technologies, this partnership is set to explore the untapped potential of natural hydrogen as a critical component of the global energy mix.

