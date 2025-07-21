MUSCAT - The Sur Hydrogen Cluster and Energy Transition Study – an initiative designed to support the decarbonisation of major industries in the Sur industrial hub – is set to enter the detailed feasibility stage, according to Oman LNG, the lead player spearheading the project.

At the heart of the initiative is a comprehensive plan to integrate large-scale renewables and green hydrogen production, enabling a range of industrial, petrochemical, and energy projects operating in Sur to achieve their Net Zero goals.

During its preliminary stage, the Sustainable Energy Research Centre (SERC) at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), along with the Oman Hydrogen Alliance (Hy-Fly), assessed the technical, economic, and partnership frameworks required to position Sur as a hydrogen export and low-carbon fuel hub aligned with Oman’s national energy transition ambitions.

Also participating in the initiative are Phoenix Power Oman (operator of Sur IPP), Oman India Fertilizer Company (OMIFCO), OQ Gas Networks, OQ Alternative Energy, and Madayn – the authority administering Sur Industrial City.

Sharing an update on the initiative, Oman LNG stated: “We recently held a framing session with our key partners – Oman India Fertiliser Company SAOC (OMIFCO), OQ Gas Networks (OQGN), and OQAE – to shape the Sur Hydrogen and Energy Transition Cluster Study. We are now finalising the scope of work, which will be followed by the tendering process for a detailed feasibility study, expected to commence in the second quarter of 2025, with the Oman Energy Association (OPAL) managing the tender. This initiative is part of our broader commitment to advancing Oman’s position as a leader in green hydrogen and energy transition.”

The project envisions the use of renewable energy to produce green hydrogen, which will serve as a fuel resource for project stakeholders. This shift will displace significant volumes of natural gas currently used as fuel and feedstock by Sur-based industries. The freed-up gas could then be redirected by Oman LNG for liquefaction and export. An output of around 487 tonnes per day of low-carbon hydrogen is anticipated if and when the Sur Hydrogen Cluster is fully implemented.

In addition to the cluster initiative, Oman LNG is also weighing a host of schemes to support its energy transition, energy efficiency, and decarbonisation goals.

“Key initiatives for the year include developing a FEED package for the power import project, finalising green power sourcing concepts with a robust commercial model, and conducting comprehensive assessments to enhance energy efficiency,” the majority state-owned company noted in its 2024 Sustainability Report.

Furthermore, the company has conducted a techno-economic analysis of opportunities linked to proposals such as solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation capacity, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity, and flare gas recovery. Oman LNG is working closely with OQ Alternative Energy to explore optimal renewable energy sourcing.

Additionally, a new Energy Efficiency Improvement Programme was launched this year to enhance or maintain the high thermal efficiency of Oman LNG’s triple-train complex at Qalhat.

“This initiative will focus on identifying practical ways to increase efficiency and sustain our top-tier results. We are currently finalising the delivery plan for this programme, which underscores our ongoing commitment to operational excellence and responsible energy use,” the company added.

