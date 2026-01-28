Egypt - Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), has met with Peter Mollema, the Netherlands' Ambassador to Egypt, to explore investment opportunities in the fields of renewable energy, green hydrogen, and sustainable development.

During the meeting, Gamal El-Dien highlighted the authority’s vision to expand green energy projects as a key driver for sustainable development.

He highlighted the implementation of several high-quality projects within the zone, including the "Egypt Green Hydrogen" project, which is anticipated to export its first shipment of green ammonia to Germany by the end of 2027.

The chairman also addressed ongoing efforts to develop green corridors linking production areas with global markets and to exchange expertise on standardizing safety and operational standards for the fuel.

Gamal El-Dien emphasized the SCZONE’s interest in expanding cooperation with its Dutch partners to encompass diverse industrial, logistical, and technological fields, hence boosting investment integration and supporting the economic sustainability of both sides.

For his part, Mollema stressed his eagerness to enhance cooperation with the authority, pointing out that the energy transition remains a strategic imperative dictated by shared geopolitical and economic interests.

