Arab Finance: ContactNow, the digital arm of Contact Financial Holding, has partnered with PayTabs Egypt to integrate its buy now, pay later (BNPL) services into PayTabs' payment infrastructure, as per an emailed press release.

This integration aims to make digital payments more accessible for merchants and consumers across Egypt.

The collaboration allows merchants using PayTabs Egypt’s platform to offer ContactNow’s BNPL solution at checkout, giving customers the option to finance purchases without traditional procedures.

By combining ContactNow’s financing tools with PayTabs Egypt’s secure platform, the partnership aims to increase access to digital financial services and improve customer-focused payment methods.

The integration also supports Contact Financial Holding’s plan to grow its fintech partnerships.