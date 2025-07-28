MUSCAT: When Omani engineers and scientists at 44.01 first set out to turn carbon dioxide into stone, few imagined their innovation would earn global recognition and help put Oman on the sustainability map. Today, their journey has reached a new milestone: 44.01 has been named one of the Top 40 Most Sustainable Companies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The ranking, curated by the CSO Network and Sustain Labs Paris, celebrates organisations that are not only reducing their environmental footprint, but also reshaping the future of business in the region.

Companies were evaluated across six pillars — ranging from clean revenue to employee well-being — through 17 key performance indicators that address MENA-specific challenges like water scarcity, climate resilience and social inclusion.

For Oman, 44.01 represents more than just a company; it is a symbol of how local innovation can tackle global challenges. The firm developed a unique carbon mineralisation technology that captures CO₂ and permanently stores it in peridotite rock deep underground, achieving up to 91% carbon removal efficiency.

This groundbreaking approach has won international acclaim. In 2022, 44.01 received the Earthshot Prize, and earlier this year, it clinched the XPRIZE Carbon Removal Award for its “Air” category — a recognition that places it alongside some of the world’s most promising climate innovators.

What makes 44.01 stand out is its holistic approach to sustainability. The company runs its operations entirely on renewables — using solar panels by day and biodiesel made from recycled cooking oil by night. It also avoids using precious drinking water, relying instead on seawater and treated wastewater. Beyond the technical success, 44.01 is creating jobs for Omani engineers and geologists, particularly those transitioning from the fossil fuel industry.

This achievement comes at a time when Oman is stepping up its sustainability game. The Muscat Stock Exchange introduced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting guidelines in 2023, with mandatory disclosures set to start in 2025.

The government also unveiled a Sustainable Finance Framework last year, designed to channel investments into clean energy, climate adaptation and economic diversification.

The Top 40 list also includes regional giants like Emirates Group, Masdar, TAQA Group and Red Sea Global. But 44.01’s inclusion is especially meaningful, as it shows that homegrown Omani companies can compete — and lead — on the international stage.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

