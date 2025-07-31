Emirates has announced strategic commercial team appointments to strengthen its presence in key markets in West Asia, the Indian Ocean, and Africa.

The appointments aim to expand the airline's commercial and operational footprint in these regions and provide development opportunities for emerging UAE national talent.

Effective 1 August, the following UAE National commercial leaders will take on new roles:

Jaber Mohamed, currently Country Manager Bangladesh, will become Country Manager Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Talal Al Gergawi, currently Country Manager Zimbabwe, will become Country Manager Bangladesh.

Salem Almana, currently Regional Manager Pakistan, will become Country Manager Ghana.

Omar Bushlaibi, currently Country Manager Zambia, will assume interim responsibility for Zimbabwe, alongside his ongoing duties in Zambia.

These rotations are part of Emirates' commercial outstation managers programme, which aims to diversify leadership skills and deepen knowledge of local markets.

