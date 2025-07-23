Salalah – The Department of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion in Dhofar Governorate, in cooperation with the Environment Authority (EA) and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) – Dhofar branch, held a joint meeting with owners of plastic manufacturing factories to address challenges surrounding the national ban on single-use plastic shopping bags.

The meeting aimed to open direct dialogue with industry stakeholders, assess the current impact of the ban, and explore sustainable alternatives that align with Oman’s environmental goals while supporting the continuity and adaptability of the local industrial sector.

EA had announced the implementation of the third phase of a national initiative to ban single-use plastic shopping bags from July 1, 2025.

The latest stage broadens the scope of the ban to include additional segments of the retail and food sectors. Shops selling fruits and vegetables, packaging units, grocery stores, sweet shops, candy factories, bakeries, gift shops and outlets selling bread, pastries and confectionery will be required to stop providing single-use plastic bags and switch to sustainable alternatives such as reusable cloth or paper bags.

In January 2024, Decision No 8/2024 set out a phased approach to ban all single-use plastic shopping bags by 2027. The phased rollout is designed to help businesses and consumers adapt gradually, EA stated.

The first phase, which began on July 1, 2024, targeted pharmacies, hospitals and clinics. The second phase, effective from January 1, 2025, covered textiles and fabric stores, clothing outlets, tailors, eyewear shops, mobile pho-ne vendors and repair services, watch shops, furniture retailers and household goods suppliers.

Businesses found violating the ban face fines between RO50 and RO1,000. Repeat offences within a month will result in doubled penalties.

