The contribution of solar and wind capacity to Oman’s total electricity generation more than doubled to nearly 11.5 per cent during the first five months of this year, up from around 4.88 per cent at the end of December 2024.

According to Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP), the sole procurer of electricity and water capacity in the Sultanate, renewable energy—mainly from solar sources—accounted for 1.88 terawatt-hours (TWh) during the January–May 2025 period compared with total renewable output of 2.4 TWh for the whole of 2024.

Around 89,840 households were supplied with clean electricity during the five-month period, resulting in annualised emissions reductions of approximately 617,300 tonnes, Nama PWP said.

This rapid increase in renewable generation supports the Omani government’s strategy to achieve a clean energy share of around 30–40 per cent of total generation capacity by 2030, rising to 60–70 per cent by 2040. The target is for 100 per cent clean energy generation capacity by 2050.

In the next phase of renewable energy development, Oman is shifting its focus to wind power, with five wind farms—together representing over one gigawatt (GW) of capacity—currently under competitive tendering, overseen by Nama PWP.

These projects are planned for Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, Duqm, Mahoot, Dhofar, and Sadah. The total investment in these Independent Power Projects (IPPs) is estimated at around 450 million Omani rials ($1.2 billion).

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

