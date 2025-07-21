OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) has signed an agreement with Naqaa Sustainable Energy to jointly develop a series of wind power projects across the Wilayats of Duqm, Mahout, and Sadah, located in the Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates of Oman, with a total capacity of 1,100MW.

The projects will utilise locally manufactured wind turbines from Mawarid Turbine, which is expected to be established in Duqm following a memorandum of cooperation previously signed between OQ and Mawarid Turbine, reported ONA.

This partnership aligns with OQ Group’s broader efforts to create a fully integrated renewable energy value chain, support local industries by localising know-how, and foster innovation by empowering Omani startups in the green energy space, while maximising in-country value.

The signing ceremony took place under the patronage of Salim Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

The agreement was signed by Said Al Masoudi, Chairman of OQ Alternative Energy, and Mustafa Al Hinai, CEO of Naqaa Sustainable Energy.

Al Masoudi commented: “This agreement is a tangible expression of the government’s vision to expand renewable energy sources and drive sustainable development across Oman. It reinforces the vital role of OQ as a national investment platform for clean energy solutions, strengthening the electricity grid and addressing the needs of the future through its subsidiary OQ Alternative Energy.”

Al Hinai added: “We’re excited about this partnership with OQAE to develop wind power projects, tapping into Oman’s vast wind potential and advancing homegrown innovation. Together, we’re advancing local innovation and helping the electricity sector respond more effectively to rising demand, building a resilient and sustainable energy future for generations to come.”

