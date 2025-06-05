Muscat – Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) and OQ Trading have signed a cooperation agreement to jointly develop a national project focused on the production of biogas (biomethane) and bio-carbon dioxide from organic waste at landfills and future biofacilities managed by be’ah.

The strategic partnership aims to transform environmental challenges into promising economic opportunities by harnessing approximately 20 million cubic metres of biogas extracted from be’ah-managed sites. The biogas is expected to comprise about 40% biomethane – a renewable fuel – and 60% bio-CO₂, both of which can be used in various sustainable industrial applications.

Under the agreement, the two entities will work on a roadmap that includes technical and economic feasibility studies, infrastructure assessments, and identification of commercial marketing opportunities for the project’s outputs. The initiative is expected to create local investment opportunities in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Both companies affirmed that the collaboration represents an integrated model of national cooperation between the energy and environmental sectors. It brings together be’ah’s expertise in waste and resource management with OQ Trading’s global energy capabilities, strengthening Oman’s position as a regional clean energy hub.

Engineer Tariq Ali Al Amri, CEO of be’ah, described the project as a new milestone in energy recovery from organic waste through sustainable technologies. “This initiative demonstrates how environmental challenges can be turned into developmental and economic opportunities. The production of biogas and bio-CO₂ will contribute to reducing emissions, improving waste management efficiency, and providing alternative energy sources,” he said.

Said Talib Al Maawali, Executive Director for the Middle East at OQ Trading, called the project an attractive opportunity to diversify Oman’s energy mix in support of the sultanate’s carbon neutrality goals by 2050. “This is a strategic nucleus for future waste-to-energy projects and will enhance clean energy value chains across the country,” he added.

The project reflects Oman’s broader commitment to sustainable development and low-carbon energy solutions in line with global trends and national objectives.

