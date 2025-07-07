Air Arabia has announced the launch of its latest route connecting Sharjah with the German city of Munich.

Starting December 15, 2025, the new non-stop service will connect Sharjah International Airport and Munich International Airport with daily non-stop flights, offering travellers convenient and affordable travel options between the UAE and one of Europe’s leading economic and cultural hubs.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, “The launch of our new non-stop service to Munich marks another important step in expanding our European network from the United Arab Emirates to key global destinations. Munich stands as one of Germany’s leading economic and cultural centres, offering strong appeal for both business and leisure travellers. This new route reflects our continued commitment to delivering affordable, value-driven travel options while advancing our long-term growth strategy. We look forward to welcoming our passengers onboard and offering them a seamless and comfortable travel experience”

The addition of Munich marks a strategic expansion of Air Arabia’s growing European network directly from its hubs in the UAE, which already includes key destinations such as Vienna, Athens, Milan Bergamo, Krakow, Warsaw (Chopin and Modlin), and Prague.

This new route not only strengthens the airline’s footprint in Europe but also opens up greater opportunities for both leisure and business travellers seeking affordable and convenient connectivity.