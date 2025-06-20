Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) has invited bids from leading utility project developer/ developer consortiums for the construction of 400kV and a 132kV substation projects.

For the 400kV unit, the scope of work includes construction of Majan 400/220/132kV grid station along with associated 400kV Lilo (underground cables) work linking SFZ Grid Station to SIS Grid Station, said OETC in a statement.

For the 132kV substation project, the work involves construction of Sultan Haitham City 132/33kV grid station as well as associated 132kV Lilo (underground cables) work linking Mobillah grid station to Mobillah industrial grid station.

The deadlline for submitting the bids has been set at July 22.

A key player in the power sector, Oman Electricity Transmission Company is the owner and operator of the main transmission network across the sultanate.

