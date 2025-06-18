Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has issued 51 ‘D33 Industry Friendly Power Certificates’ to 24 companies in Dubai since the launch of the initiative in January 2024.

The initiative allows certified industrial customers, agri-tech enterprises and data centres to install photovoltaic (PV) solar systems for internal use, potentially covering up to 100% of their total energy requirements.

“We work in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the top three economic cities in the world and to support the emirate’s direction towards a green economy based on innovation and sustainability. We continue to support various vital sectors in Dubai, including the industrial sector, through high-quality initiatives that promote environmentally responsible manufacturing, enhance sustainability and support long-term economic growth. The D33 Industry Friendly Power initiative contributes to enhancing Dubai’s attractiveness for industrial investment and improving energy efficiency, in addition to supporting the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the emirate’s energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The D33 Industry Friendly Power Policy aims to empower the industrial sector and consolidate Dubai’s position as an attractive destination for industrial investments, as it enables manufacturers, data centres and agri-tech entities to deploy captive solar PV generation capacity up to their total required load, generating the energy necessary to meet their operational needs,” added Al Tayer.

To qualify for the benefits of the D33 Industry Friendly Power Policy, companies must obtain a D33 eligibility certificate issued jointly by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the Department of Finance and DEWA. DEWA provides comprehensive technical oversight, including design reviews, grid connections and real-time monitoring through smart control systems, ensuring high-efficiency operations in line with international standards.

Feed-in power generated by D33 companies will be procured and compensated by DEWA at a flat rate of 10.5 fils/kWh, subject to certain conditions.

In addition to allowing companies in eligible sectors to install PV systems up to the facility's peak load, the policy also offers other benefits such as priority access to I-REC purchases from DEWA, a 25% discount on new connection charges and an interest-free credit facility, allowing payments over a period of up to two years from the issuance of the connection fee statement or energisation date, whichever comes first.