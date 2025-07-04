Energy major TotalEnergies is looking at resuming operations at the Mozambique LNG project in 2025. The company declared force majeure in 2021 due to security concerns, but is eyeing resumption later this summer.

Once completed, the $20 billion project will feature two liquefaction units with a capacity of 13 million tons per annum (mtpa) – expandable to 43 mtpa. This will position Mozambique as the second largest LNG producer in the world.

Situated in Area 1 of the Rovuma Basin, Mozambique LNG will monetize up to 65 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas resources, targeting high-demand markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Supported by $14.9 billion in senior debt financing – the largest in Africa – the project is backed by a $4.7 billion loan by the US Export-Import Bank – reapproved in March 2025.

With the eminent resumption of operations, TotalEnergies’ Mozambique LNG project is poised to become an instrumental project in Southern Africa. TotalEnergies is a Platinum Sponsor of this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference – taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town.

Mozambique LNG is just one of several ambitious oil and gas developments spearheaded by TotalEnergies in Africa.

The company has an extensive footprint across the continent, with key investments in upstream oil and gas processing and midstream infrastructure.

In South Africa, TotalEnergies is preparing to begin offshore drilling in 2026, pending final regulatory approval.

The company became operator of offshore Blocks 3B/4B in August 2024, situated in the southeast section of the prolific Orange Basin.

The blocks lie in proximity to the TotalEnergies-led Venus field in Namibia, in which the company is targeting a final investment decision in 2026 and first oil by 2029.

Beyond Venus, TotalEnergies is exploring additional prospects in the Orange Basin. The company recently drilled the Marula-1X and Tabmoti-1X wells, seeking additional discoveries offshore Namibia.

Meanwhile, in the Republic of the Congo, TotalEnergies is investing $500 million in the development of new wells, striving to increase production at the Moho Nord field.

The investment aligns with broader plans by the company to unlock greater value from its operated assets and will provide a much-needed boost to Congolese oil blocks.

In 2024, TotalEnergies deployed two deepwater rigs in the country – one at the Moho permit and one at the Marine permit.

The exploration phase has been complete, with drilling activities officially underway. Two well have been drilled to date, with a third well in progress and a fourth being planned.

Drilling activities come as TotalEnergies expands its presence in the country, increasing its stake in the Moho permit by an additional 10%.

TotalEnergies is also accelerating the development of the Marine XX permit – a deepwater block currently in the exploration phase. Appraisal activities are ongoing and will support a potential discovery.

In the midstream sector, the company is gearing up for the start of operations at the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) – connecting Uganda’s Tilenga and Kingfisher oilfields with Tanzania’s Port of Tanga.

The Tilenga project is on track for first oil in 2025, with EACOP offering a direct route to export markets. TotalEnergies is also expanding its renewable energy portfolio in Africa, with strategic investments in solar and green hydrogen projects.

These include a 500 MW Sadada solar project in Libya; a 250 MW Bujagali Hydropower project in Uganda; a 216 MW solar facility in South Africa; and the 1 GW Chbika project in Morocco.

