Jordan is pushing ahead with plans to expand its reliance on solar power and other renewable energy sources to 50 percent in 2033, an official has said.

Renewable energy currently accounts for around 27 percent of the total energy mix in the Arab countries after it was negligible a decade ago, said Amani Azzam, secretary general of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

Azzam, quoted by Al-Ghad and other local newspapers on Friday, said Jordan is facing real challenges in its power sector given its heavy reliance on gas imports.

“We are working hard to tackle these challenges…we have drawn up an ambitious strategy to expand renewable energy sources from 27 percent to 50 percent in 2033,” she said.

Jordan has awarded several renewable energy projects to foreign companies over the past two years and is pursuing an ambitious project to develop a key desert gas field to ensure at least 60 percent of its energy needs.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.