Alternative Energy Projects Company (AEPCo), a fully owned subsidiary of Kuwait-listed KIPCO Group, is on track to complete two solar power projects in Jordan by the end of this year.

The 5-megawatt (MW) Noor Aqaba solar photovoltaic (PV) project, and the 50MW Ma’an solar PV power project are on track to start operations by the end of 2024, parent KIPCO said in a Arabic language press statement.

Both projects are being developed in partnership with Jordan-based development, contracting and investment company Green Sources Investments (GSI).

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

