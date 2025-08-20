Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy (MEWRE) is expected to award the contract for Provision of Efficient and Continuous Engineering Services for Open Cycle Gas Turbine Station (Stage 2) of Subiya Power and Water Distillation Plant in the third quarter.

The tender was issued on 27 April 2025, with bids submitted by 20 July 2025.

“The contract award is expected in September 2025,” a source aware of the details said, adding that it is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027.

The project involves conversion of the second phase of Subiya power station from open cycle to combined cycle gas turbines.

In July 2025, news portal Saudi Gulf Projects reported that three bidders submitted proposals for the project with Kuwait based Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Company submitting the lowest bid of 87.28 million Kuwaiti dinars ($286 million).

The Subiya facility, located north of Kuwait City, is one of the country’s key integrated power and desalination plants.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

