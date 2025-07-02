Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity and Water and Renewable Energy (MEWRE) is expected to award the sustainable engineering consultancy contract for Subiya Power and Water Distillation Plant Phase 2 in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The tender was issued on 27 April 2025 with a bid submission deadline of 20 July 2025.

“The consultancy contract award is expected in October 2025,” a source aware of the details said.

The consultant will support the supply, installation, operation and maintenance project to convert the 250 megawatts (MW) second phase of Subiya power station from open cycle gas turbines (OCGT) to combined cycle gas turbines (CCGT).

“The project completion is targeted for the second quarter of 2027,” the source added.

Last month, Zawya Projects had reported that MEWRE is expected to award the consultancy contract for the 900MW Subiya power plant expansion project in the third quarter.

Subiya [or Sabiya] Power and Water Distillation Station is the largest power and water plant in Kuwait with a power generation capacity of 7046.7 MW, accounting for 35 percent of the installed capacity and water desalination capacity of 100 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD).

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

