Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy is expected to award the consultancy services contract for the 900 megawatt (MW) Phase 4 of the Subiya Power and Water Distillation Plant project in Subiya in the third quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

The consultancy services tender was issued on 27 April 2025, with a bid submission deadline set for 24 June 2025.

The scope of the contract is supply, installation, operation and maintenance of combined cycle gas turbine units to increase the existing plant’s power generation capacity by 900 MW.

“The contract award is expected in August 2025,” the source said, adding that the project completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

In April 2025, a Zawya Projects report said the Subiya project is estimated to cost around 257 million Kuwaiti dinars ($848 million).

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

