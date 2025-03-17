The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Sewa) has announced the launch of the largest 220 kV substation in its network, located at the airport area in Umm Fannin.

This strategic move, with a cost exceeding AED500 million ($136 million), is aimed at boosting the energy infrastructure of Sharjah city, said Sewa in a statement.

The project was carried out in collaboration with Siemens Energy and General Projects Company for Mechanical and Electrical Contracting.

The new substation includes four 400 MVA transformers (220/132 kV) and four 75 MVA transformers (132/33 kV), offering a total capacity of over 1,200 MW, serving vital areas of Sharjah.

According to Sewa, this expansion will help meet the city's growing energy demand and improve the electrical grid's reliability and flexibility.

The new substation will also support the city’s economic and urban growth, ensuring future energy demands are met, it added.

Hamad Al Tunaiji, the Director of Energy Transmission, said Sewa remained committed to continually developing power transmission and distribution networks across Sharjah.

The project was implemented following the highest global standards to ensure quality, efficiency, and reliability in providing sustainable energy.

Abdullah Al Koos, Deputy Director of Energy Transmission, said the opening of this station represents a major achievement for Sewa, reinforcing its commitment to providing a reliable and modern energy infrastructure for Sharjah.

Earlier, Sewa had reported that it had successfully connected electricity to 1,540 projects across residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and governmental areas in Sharjah City. The total load exceeded 142.2 MW during the third quarter of 2024.-TradeArabia News Service

