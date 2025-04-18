Kuwait intends to issue tenders for the supply, installation and operation of gas turbines to expand the generation capacity of one of its power plants by nearly 900 megawatts (MW), the Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry has said.

The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has approved a request by the Ministry to issue tenders for the expansion project at Subiya station in South Kuwait, the Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The project, which is intended to face a steady rise in domestic demand, is expected to be completed within 36 month, the statement said.

In early 2025, the Ministry said it would invite bids for Subiya and another power plant as part of a drive to increase domestic power supplies.

The Subiya project is estimated to cost around 257 million Kuwaiti dinars ($848 million) while the other one at Nuwaiseeb in Al-Ahmadi Governorate has a cost of nearly KWD950 million ($3.135 billion).

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

