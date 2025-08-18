MUSCAT - Chinese renewables technology heavyweight Shanghai Electric's first solar power plant in Oman - the 500MW Oman Manah-1 Solar IPP Project - has completed one month of smooth operations after passing all assessments and final handover, the tech giant announced in a press statement.

Shanghai Electric was the engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) contractor for the project, and continues to serve as the long-term operation & maintenance (O&M) provider on behalf of Wadi Noor Solar Power Company SAOC, the project company owned equally by EDF Renewables (France) and Korea Western Power Co. Ltd (KOWEPO), each holding a 50% stake.

“The flagship Project under the Oman Vision 2040 national blueprint for sustainable environment and clean energy will generate 1.5 billion kWh of electricity annually, cutting CO₂ emissions by 780,000 tonnes per year, the equivalent of taking 170,000 gasoline-powered cars off Oman's roads,” Shanghai Electric stated.

Shanghai Electric provided end-to-end solutions for the Project — from design and planning, procurement and construction to long-term operation and maintenance. The integrated strategy delivered an efficient, sustainable energy system while advancing global solar technology innovation.

To overcome the policy and technical challenges, Shanghai Electric partnered with France's EDF under a unique dual-track agreement to meet Oman's strict technical requirements, adopting a "split-team" approach with Chinese engineers handling solar field design, while the Oman team led substation construction. This approach resolved conflicts between international standards and local regulations.

"Shanghai Electric's solution completely changed how fast we thought solar projects could connect to the grid," said Hamood al Shuaili, the Project director. "The team showed unmatched expertise and teamwork, they're world-class engineers setting new global standards."

Furthermore, the Project has boosted local employment, strengthened energy security, and created lasting social value. With a community-focused approach, 90 per cent of operations and maintenance staff are local workers, and the core technical training programmes have been integrated into Oman's vocational education system, with the aim of building skills for the future.

