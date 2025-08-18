AMMAN – The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) on Sunday announced that it extended electricity supply agreement with Iraq for an additional year, aiming to boost cooperation in the energy sector.

The announcement came during a meeting between NEPCO Director General Sufian Bataineh and Director General of Iraq’s General Company for Electric Power Transmission/Central Region Riyadh Areibi and his accompanying delegation in Amman, according to a NEPCO statement.

Bataineh said that the extension was granted at the request of Iraq and will ensure the continued supply of electricity to the Rutbah area in Iraq until September 27 2025, or until the 400 kV Jordan-Iraq electricity interconnection line is fully operational,.

He stressed Jordan’s readiness to begin operating the new line from the Risha substation, highlighting that joint efforts are underway to operate it at 400 kV as a preparatory stage for the synchronised electricity interconnection between Jordan and Iraq.

The interconnection aims to reinforce energy supply security, maintain the stability of both power grids, and further boost cooperation and integration between Jordan and Iraq, Bataineh said.

The Iraqi delegation expected completing all technical work on the interconnection project in Iraq within six months of the meeting, ahead of moving to actual operation at 400 kV.

