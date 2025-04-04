Oman's Nama Power & Water Procurement Company has announced that it has received bids from 12 major utility project developers for two of its key projects - Misfah IPP within Muscat Governorate and Duqm IPP in Al Wusta area.

Those who submitted the statement of qualifications (SOQS) for the project are: global players including Samsung C&T Corporation; Korea Western Power; Marubeni Corporation; Sumitomo; Reliance Power; Sembcorp Utilities and Shenzhen Energy Group, said Nama in a statement.

The key regional players in the race are Acwa Power Company; Nebras Power; Al Ghanim International

as well as Etihad Water and Electricity Company and Al Jomaih Energy & Water Company.

According to Nama, two combined cycle gas turbines power plants with a total capacity of 2,400 MW will be developed as part of the project.

The project will be developed in partnership with the private sector, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

