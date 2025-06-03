MUSCAT: Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) announced the successful completion of all construction and commissioning works for the Fault Current Limiter (FCLR) project on the 132kV transmission network in Muscat.

The project has a total investment value exceeding RO 4 million.

The Fault Current Limiters (FCLs) are installed to limit fault current to a safe level without interrupting the circuit, thereby protecting transformers, circuit breakers, cables, and other infrastructure from excessive thermal and mechanical stress.

They also help avoid costly equipment upgrades when fault levels exceed design ratings due to system growth or new network interconnections, and ensure the overall stability, safety, and reliability of the electricity network while maintaining uninterrupted power supply to other parts of the grid.

This project is part of OETC’s ongoing efforts to enhance the sustainability and resilience of the national transmission network, in line with the company’s strategic objectives to improve efficiency, reduce system failures, and ensure swift emergency response using modern smart technologies and global best practices.

Commenting on the achievement, Eng Masoud bin Salam al Riyami, Chief Operations Officer at OETC, stated: "This project marks a significant milestone in improving operational efficiency and the quality of power supply. It reflects our commitment to investing in smart infrastructure that ensures optimal grid performance and meets national energy development goals."

He further highlighted the company’s strategic five-year plans to assess network conditions and implement both current and future projects aimed at building a world-class smart grid capable of adapting to growing demand and sectoral transformation. "OETC is fully committed to continuous development, cost-effective investments, and adopting high-standard systems to maintain a reliable and sustainable power transmission network. The FCLR system is a key step in that journey," Al Riyami added.

OETC, a member of Nama Group, is the only company responsible for the transmission and control of electricity across the Sultanate of Oman’s network. The electricity is transmitted from production stations to distributed load centers in the governorates.

The transmission network operates at a voltage of 132kV and above to cover All of the governorates in the Sultanate of Oman. Furthermore, OETC manages the interconnections between Oman and the GCC interconnection network, which operates at a voltage of 220kV.

