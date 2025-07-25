Muscat - Tickmill has announced the expansion of its services in Oman, in collaboration with its strategic partner, ProTrade Investments. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Tickmill’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the Middle East and providing tailored financial services to traders across the Arab world.

The new operation in Muscat will serve as a regional hub, offering localized support, education, and expertise to clients in Oman and surrounding markets.

The partnership with ProTrade Investments, a leading financial services provider in the Arab world with over nine years of experience, brings together two companies that share a vision for accessible, client-first trading services. Known for its exceptional 24/7 customer support and a humane approach to financial services, ProTrade is led by Ahmed Al-Moussawi, a seasoned expert in international financial markets. The headquarters at PoTrade’s new office in Muscat, located on the first floor of Office 1991, Al Ghubrah Street, will officially open its doors on July 25, 2025.“The expansion of our services into Oman represents more than just geographical growth,” said Sudhanshu Agarwal, CEO of Tickmill.

“It is a testament to our long-term commitment to the Arab world and our strategic vision to empower local traders with world-class tools, education, and support. Partnering with ProTrade Investments enables us to combine global expertise with expert local insight.”Ahmed Al-Moussawi, CEO and founder of ProTrade added, “We are proud to join forces with Tickmill to offer Omani traders a new level of professionalism and transparency. Our new joint operation in Muscat will serve as a vital resource for anyone seeking reliable, regulated access to global financial markets.”Tickmill, founded in 2014, is recognized globally for its transparency, innovation, and high standards of client fund protection.

The company operates under the oversight of several prestigious regulators, including the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), CySEC in Cyprus, and the FSA in Seychelles. It is also recognized by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Representative Office. Backed by a team of seasoned traders with experience dating back to the 1980s, Tickmill continues to build trust with clients worldwide.

The official opening on July 24 will include a launch event featuring leadership from both companies, special guests, and key members of the local trading community.

