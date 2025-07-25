Muscat: The Oman Meteorology Office (Met Office) forecasts active wind conditions starting today, July 24, and lasting for several days.

The wind activity is expected to impact al Wusta and Dhofar governorates, leading to a rise in dust and sand levels.

According to a weather bulletin issued by Oman Met, the increased wind activity will raise the likelihood of dust and sand being blown over desert and exposed areas, potentially resulting in reduced horizontal visibility.

In particular, motorists travelling along the Salalah (Haima–Thumrait) road are advised to exercise caution.

The Oman Met urged all road users to be vigilant and follow safety instructions.

