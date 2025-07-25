RIYADH — Saudi Arabia recorded a 144 percent increase in new mining exploitation licenses during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The ministry said it issued 22 exploitation and small-mine licenses in the six-month period, up from just nine in H1 2024, representing a total investment exceeding SR134 million ($35.7 million).

The ministry attributed the significant growth to reforms aimed at improving the investment climate in the mining sector, which is emerging as a central pillar in the Kingdom’s economic diversification plans.

Ministry spokesperson Jarrah Aljarrah confirmed that 23 mining companies obtained licenses in the first half of 2025, including 16 firms receiving their first-ever mining license.

The licensed areas span 47 square kilometers and are expected to produce 7.86 million tons annually of various minerals including salt, clay, silica sand, low-grade iron ore, feldspar, and gypsum.

As of June 2025, Saudi Arabia had 239 active exploitation and small-mine licenses, including 32 category A licenses for strategic minerals such as gold, copper, phosphate, and bauxite.

The remaining 207 category B licenses cover industrial minerals like silica sand, gypsum, limestone, salt, and clay.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to expanding the mining sector as a key driver of the Kingdom’s industrial future. It aims to unlock an estimated SR9.4 trillion ($2.5 trillion) in untapped mineral resources, positioning the sector as a third pillar of the Saudi industrial economy.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).