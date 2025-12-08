Saudi Arabia has suspended all applications for silica sand exploration licences as part of a broader effort to assess the resource base and industrial utilisation, local Arabic language news website Akhbaar24 reported, citing an official decision by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The suspension was ordered by Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef, who said the step was taken in the public interest and in preparation for a comprehensive national study of silica sand resources and demand dynamics.

The minister has tasked the relevant department within the ministry to carry out a full evaluation of supply and demand, assess industrial utilisation, and prepare a detailed inventory of silica sand resources across designated and reserved mining sites.

The Mineral Investment Law authorizes the ministry to specify raw materials, minerals, and elements that may not be developed, those reserved for future exploration or exploitation, or those subject to special regulation.

