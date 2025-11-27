Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. (AMAK) has secured a 10-year mining license from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources for an exploration site in Najran province to explore gold ore.

The Khutainah license covers an area of 9.84 square kilometres, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

Mining operations are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

The Khutainah mine is located adjacent to the company’s Guyan mining license.

The new license enhances the sustainability of the Guyan processing plant, reduces capital and operating costs, and improves resource utilisation efficiency through shared infrastructure and operations, the company said.

