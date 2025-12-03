Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met in London with Managing Director and Vice Chair of the Sukari Gold Mines Hoda Mansour, to discuss further investment by AngloGold Ashanti in the country’s gold mining sector, as per a statement.

The meeting took place as Badawi led an Egyptian-British business delegation focused on mining.

Discussions centered on expanding cooperation with AngloGold Ashanti, ranked as the world’s fourth-largest mining company, after it secured two additional licenses for gold exploration and mining in the Eastern Desert.

These new areas come on top of the company’s existing work and its plans to advance development at the Sukari mine.

Badawi reiterated the ministry’s full support for AngloGold Ashanti’s operations, noting alignment with the government’s recent talks with the company at the prime ministerial level.

He emphasized the importance of accelerating exploration activities in the company’s newly awarded zones under Egypt’s latest agreement for gold and mineral exploitation.

This framework is designed to match globally competitive investment systems and to draw wider mining capital into the country.

The talks also covered cooperation in training and capacity building. Both sides explored launching joint programs to train Egyptian geologists and mining engineers at AngloGold Ashanti’s various sites, as well as opportunities to collaborate on occupational safety, environmental protection, and the application of the company’s best practices.

Mansour highlighted the company’s role as a strategic partner to the Egyptian mining sector.

The two new licenses granted to AngloGold Ashanti open more than 2,200 square kilometers of previously unexplored land within the Arabian-Nubian Shield, offering substantial potential for future gold and mineral discoveries.