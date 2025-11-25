Almasane Alkobra Mining Company (AMAK) has said it has discovered potentially economically viable copper, zinc, gold, and silver resources within one of its exploration licenses in the Najran region of southern Saudi Arabia.



Exploration work across the concession site started immediately after receiving the license in September 2024, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Tuesday.



AMAK has drilled more than 27,000 meters as part of an intensive programme that began in February 2025.



Preliminary internal studies indicate a mineral resource of nearly 11 million tonnes, with strong potential for further growth, as drilling so far covers less than 10% of the total license area.



The company will continue its geophysical surveys and additional drilling programmes in 2026 to expand the resource estimates and publish its maiden mineral resource report in the second half of 2026.

While exploration continues, AMAK has commenced concept development studies to advance the exploration license to a mining license. The results of these studies will be released next year.

The exploration site in Najran is nearly 100 km from AMAK’s existing processing hub, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

