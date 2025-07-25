Dhofar – The “Osara” tourism project, located on Raysut Beach in Salalah, is one of the most prominent tourist and entertainment destinations accompanying the Dhofar Khareef Season 2025. An Omani youth project launched in 2022, “Osara” witnessed new developments this year across several of its facilities, including the waterfront, which was redesigned to provide a better visitor experience by expanding areas overlooking the sea, creating open seating areas, and adding restaurants and cafes with direct views of the beach.

Majid Samhan Al-Mashli, one of the project’s founders, said “Since the launch of the project, we have been keen to present innovative ideas that are in line with visitors’ aspirations, and we constantly strive to develop the various facilities of “Osara” to enhance the quality of the tourism experience.” He pointed out that a new electric games area was added this year within the adventure area, to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for children and their families.

In addition to the waterfront and a playground, the site includes a popular market showcasing Omani crafts and traditional products for which Dhofar Governorate is famous. Various retail outlets are also located throughout the site, contributing to supporting productive families and local brands. “Osara” also includes a theater hosting cultural and entertainment events targeting all age groups, along with quiet beach seating areas that combine entertainment and relaxation.

It’s worth noting that the “Osara” project is distinguished by its environmental nature, as it was constructed using recycled wood, making it a model for sustainable tourism.

