Iraq has commenced construction of its largest solar power plant, Basra Sun, with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW) in Basra province.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant is one of the four sub-projects of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) developed by a consortium of TotalEnergies (45 percent), Basrah Oil Company (30 percent) and QatarEnergy (25 percent)

A report by Iraqi News Agency (INA), quoting the electricity ministry, said civil works have begun on the plant, spread over an area of 9,000 dunams (approximately 22,500 acres) in the Basra desert.

The project will comprise of four units of 250 MW capacity each, the report said.

The Ministry of Electricity said the solar power plant is a strategic step toward diversifying energy sources and strengthening Iraq’s energy security.

The exact project cost wasn’t disclosed but previous media statements have pegged the total cost of GGIP overall at $27 billion. The other three components of GGIP include Associated Gas Upstream Development (AGUP), Ar-Ratawi Gas Midstream Project (GMP) and Common Seawater Supply Project (CSSP).

In October 2024, QatarEnergy said in a statement that It will hold a 50 percent interest in the solar PV power project, while TotalEnergies will retain the remaining 50 percent. It said the project will consist of 2 million high-efficiency bifacial solar panels mounted on single-axis trackers and will, upon its completion, be capable of supplying up to 1.25 gigawatts-peak (GWp). It is set to be commissioned in phases between 2025 and 2027, the statement added.

