KUWAIT CITY - The bid opening date for Doha West Seawater Reverse Osmosis Desalination Plant, along with equipment to increase the alkalinity of the produced water (Phase II) , will be on July 22, sources from the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy say.

Sources pointed out that if the project bids are opened and the deadline is not postponed, the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) will refer the bids to the ministry for review and preparation of technical recommendations within one month of the award date.

Based on the recommendation, a decision will be made on the company with the best bid and the required conditions and specifications, sources explained.

Sources added that the award decision of CAPT will be pave the way for sending the tender documents to the State Audit Bureau (SAB) for study, review and audit.

Sources confirmed that the bureau will then approve the contract to start the implementation of the project, which the ministry is counting on to increase the strategic reserve of fresh water to meet the growing demand for water.

Sources expect the station to increase the strategic water reserve by 60 million imperial gallons per day of potable water without the need to mix it with groundwater -- an advantage of reverse osmosis technology.

Sources also confirmed the commitment of the ministry to implement all of its development projects, particularly those related to electricity and water production, to meet the increasing demand for electricity and water annually.

