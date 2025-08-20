Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy plans to award the contract for the construction of three main transformer substations to strengthen grid capacity for a cloud data centre project in the fourth quarter, a source aware of the details said.

“Contract award is expected in October 2025, with completion scheduled for the third quarter of 2027,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract covers the supply, installation, and commissioning of 11/132 kV transformer stations across multiple sites, along with associated equipment and facilities.

The tender was issued on 18 May 2025 with a bid submission deadline of 15 July 2025.

