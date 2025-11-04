DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has invited qualified companies and consortiums to submit proposals for the 7th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

This phase will add 2,000 megawatts (MW) from photovoltaic solar panels and include a 1,400MW battery storage system with a six-hour capacity, providing a total storage capacity of 8,400 megawatt-hours. This makes it one of the world’s largest solar-plus-storage projects.

The project, which will be implemented under the independent power producer model, supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 that aim to provide 100 percent of the emirate’s total power capacity from clean sources by mid-century.

To date, DEWA has received 49 expressions of interest (EOIs) requesting the Request for Qualification document for the seventh phase. The EOI document was released on 16th May 2025 and the Request for Proposal document was issued to qualified bidders on 20th October 2025.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, emphasised that this pioneering project aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global hub for clean energy and the green economy.

“The seventh phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is a key strategic step in our ongoing efforts to diversify Dubai’s energy mix and increase the share of renewable and clean energy. It consolidates Dubai’s leadership in adopting the latest sustainable energy production and storage technologies and supports the net-zero by 2050 target,” said Al Tayer.

He added, “We have raised the renewable energy target in Dubai’s energy mix to 36 percent by 2030, compared to the originally planned 25 percent. With the completion of the seventh phase, the solar park’s total production capacity will reach 8,060MW by 2030, reducing CO₂ emissions by more than 8.5 million tonnes annually.”

The solar park’s current production capacity is 3,860MW, with an additional 800MW under construction.