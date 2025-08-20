SALALAH: Nama Dhofar Services has completed awarding all tenders to connect rural areas powered by diesel generation plants to the main electricity grid in Dhofar Governorate, in a move seen as a major milestone toward Oman’s Net Zero 2050 target.

The initiative, announced by Chief Operations Officer Imad Said Ausanajali, forms part of a broader strategy to phase out diesel-fuelled generation and cut carbon emissions. The projects are expected to improve service reliability and ensure safe, sustainable power supply for local communities.

“This milestone marks a major step in our journey toward reducing carbon emissions, enhancing reliability and service quality, and ensuring sustainable energy access,” Ausanajali said.

By shifting rural supply to the national grid, the company is advancing sustainability goals while reducing reliance on costly diesel fuel. The move also supports Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises cleaner energy and long-term environmental stewardship.

Dhofar has relied on small-scale diesel power stations for remote areas for decades. Integrating these communities into the main grid will not only lower emissions but also provide more stable electricity to support local development.

