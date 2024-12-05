AMMAN — Representing the conference chair, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, Secretary-General Amani Azzam on Wednesday inaugurated the ministerial meeting on the second day of the Energy Charter Treaty Conference in Brussels.

Addressing delegates from 30 member states and observers, Azzam emphasised the urgency of advancing a sustainable energy future, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

She also highlighted the pivotal role of the modernised Energy Charter Treaty in protecting investments and offering crucial guarantees to investors in clean energy technologies.

Azzam called for leveraging the treaty to create a stable and predictable investment climate that fosters green growth.

She also showcased Jordan’s impressive renewable energy milestones, noting that contributions from solar and wind energy rose from less than 1 per cent in 2014 to nearly 27 per cent in 2024, with plans to surpass 30 per cent by 2030.

The growth is supported by advancements in electricity storage technologies, including a hydroelectric storage project designed to optimise renewable energy management, she added.

Highlighting Jordan’s green hydrogen ambitions, Azzam announced plans to produce up to 0.6 million tonnes annually by 2030, scaling up to 3.4 million tonnes by 2050.

She also outlined efforts to enhance electric transport infrastructure and expand regional power connectivity to establish a sustainable and efficient energy system.

Azzam stressed the importance of regional and international cooperation in addressing climate change, citing COP29’s outcomes, which underscored the need for accelerated transitions to sustainable energy systems.

The conference’s second day featured the release of the 2024 Energy Investment Risk Assessment Report, the Energy Charter Awards ceremony, and a session of the Energy Charter Industry Advisory Committee.

Discussions focused on reducing investment risks in clean energy technologies, protecting investments under the updated treaty, and resolving energy transition disputes within its framework.

