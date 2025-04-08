KUWAIT CITY - Less than three weeks before the new traffic law is set to take effect on April 22, the General Traffic Department has recorded an alarming number of violations, juvenile arrests, and accidents.

Between March 29 and April 4, a total of 54,894 traffic violations were issued, 87 juveniles were arrested, and 1,387 traffic accidents occurred.

These statistics reflect the outcomes of ongoing traffic campaigns conducted by the General Traffic Department under the leadership of Major General Yousef Al-Khudda, the Undersecretary of the Operations Sector, and with the field oversight of Brigadier Jamal Al-Foudari. The campaign led to the arrest of 42 individuals for residency violations, absenteeism, and being wanted by authorities. Among those arrested were 12 expatriates for violating residency laws, 21 wanted individuals, and 6 expatriates who were absent from their designated locations.

Additionally, 56 individuals were taken to the traffic police station for committing serious violations. The authorities also impounded 26 vehicles and 16 motorcycles, arrested 9 people for driving under the influence of intoxicants, and detained one individual for possessing drugs. Ten other individuals were referred to the General Department for Drug Control.

Regarding direct violations, various departments competed to issue the most tickets. Hawalli traffic officers led the charge with 17,901 violations, followed by highway officers with 7,383 violations. Mubarak Al-Kabeer traffic officers ranked third with 6,624 violations, while Farwaniya traffic officers came in fourth with 6,534 violations.

