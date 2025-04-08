Kuwait has signed a major design contract with Turkish company Proyapi for the first phase of its part of GCC railway network. The scope of work includes comprehensive study, detailed design, and tender document preparation.

A long-delayed railway project to connect Kuwait with other Gulf countries took a step forward today (April 7) when the Minister of Public Works Noura Al Mashaan signed a major contract with Turkish company Proyapi to design the first phase of the plan.

The scope of work includes comprehensive study, detailed design, and tender document preparation, reported Reuters.

The consultancy contract was awarded to Proyapi in January for approximately KD2.5 million ($8.1 million), with the advisory period set to last about a year. The Kuwaiti part of the project is scheduled to be completed by 2030.

The Kuwaiti segment of this ambitious project will feature a 111-km track running from Shadadiya (site of the main Kuwait Railway Station on a 2 million sq m plot) to Nuwaiseeb.

This strategic project aligns with the GCC vision to establish a 2,177-km transnational railway network connecting all member states from Kuwait to Oman, reported Arab Times.

The six Gulf Cooperation Council countries agreed to build the rail network in 2009 and construction has started on railways in the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Once completed, the network will serve both passenger and freight transportation needs across the region.

Ministry of Public Works spokesperson Ahmed Al Saleh said the signing signalled the launch of the project in Kuwait.

"Once you sign the design contract, you've started and placed the wheels on the right track," Al Saleh told reporters after the contract signing at the ministry.

Al Saleh said it was not possible to determine the final cost of the Kuwaiti part of the project until the final design is completed.

