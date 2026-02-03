The first phase ‍of ‍the Dubai Loop project, an ​underground high-speed transport network, ⁠to be build by Elon Musk’s ⁠Boring Company is ‌set to start immediately, a UAE official ⁠said on Tuesday.

"The project covers 24 kilometres (14.9 miles) in Dubai, with a ⁠cost of nearly ​2.5 billion ($680.81 million), the first phase to ‍start immediately with 600 ​million dirham covering six kilometres", Mattar Al Tayer, the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said.

The project would be ⁠completed within two ‌years, Al Tayer added.

($1 = 3.6721 UAE dirham)

