Egypt - Arkania Developments has unveiled the main pillars of its 2026 investment strategy while launching a new residential project in New Cairo, as part of plans to expand its real estate portfolio and accelerate construction across existing developments.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by Ashraf Mostafa, chairperson of Arkania Developments; Samir Bennani, the company’s commercial consultant; and Omar Okeil, architectural consultant for the new project.

Mostafa said the company’s strategy for 2026 focuses on increasing construction activity and directing liquidity towards project execution to maintain delivery schedules and strengthen operational performance. He noted that Arkania’s total investments had reached approximately EGP 9.4bn by the end of 2025, reflecting the company’s expansion in recent years.

According to Mostafa, the strategy rests on three main pillars: geographic expansion, continued investment in ongoing projects, and strengthening customer confidence by demonstrating tangible construction progress. The company is also exploring opportunities to expand its presence in east Cairo and selected cities in the Nile Delta, with additional projects expected to be announced later.

As part of this strategy, Arkania has launched REFAD, a residential development located in District 8 – Golden Square in Beit Al-Watan. The project spans more than seven acres and is planned as a gated community offering a range of apartment sizes from around 50 square metres to 195 square metres.

The development’s proximity to major road networks and service hubs is expected to enhance its investment appeal. Plans for the project include landscaped open spaces and shared facilities designed to provide a balanced residential environment.

Bennani said the development will feature a range of amenities and digital services, including smart home systems and a dedicated mobile application aimed at facilitating communication between residents and property management. Supporting facilities in the surrounding area include educational institutions, retail outlets and community services intended to meet residents’ daily needs.

He added that Arkania plans to begin operations at its Arkania Business Hub in the second quarter of this year, while construction timelines for other developments remain on track. The company expects to complete New Mansoura Mall in the first quarter of 2027 and deliver the LAVIDA New Mansoura project by the second quarter of 2028.

Construction is also scheduled to begin on the Mashreq Project later this year, alongside work on REFAD, which is targeted for handover in the fourth quarter of 2028.

Okeil said the project’s architectural concept prioritises separating pedestrian pathways from vehicle circulation, with basement parking designed to reduce internal traffic movement while improving safety and accessibility within the compound.

Arkania Developments said the launch of REFAD reflects a broader trend among developers to expand residential offerings in emerging areas of east Cairo, while continuing to invest in ongoing projects to meet sustained market demand.

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