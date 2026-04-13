Mered, the award-winning developer based in UAE, has announced that main piling operations are now progressing at Riviera Residences, a waterfront residential tower in Abu Dhabi, Al Reem Island.

The milestone follows the completion of 60% of enabling works, including guide walls, shoring, contiguous piling, and ground improvement across both zones, as well as deep foundation works. The progress underscores the resilience of Abu Dhabi's premium residential market and the strength of the emirate's off-plan delivery, stated the developer.

Riviera Residences is one of the capital’s most distinctive waterfront addresses, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architects Herzog & de Meuron and located within Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Conceived as a resort-style residence, the development will offer more than 400 apartments and 11 exclusive villas, including sky villas, ocean villas, and a penthouse, set within landscaped gardens and a vibrant waterfront promenade with cafés, boutique retail, and dining, it added.

According to Mered, construction is ongoing without interruption amid a period of change across the wider region. The site team has stayed on schedule through proactive planning and close collaboration between the contractor (NSCC) and the consultant team (Dar Al Handasah).

The project has recorded more than 85,000 safe man-hours to date with no lost-time incidents, a reflection of the safety culture the team has built and maintained throughout.

On the achievement, CEO Michael Belton said: "This milestone is a direct result of the quality of the teams we have on the ground, but it is also a testament to the resilience of the UAE’s real estate sector. Abu Dhabi in particular continues to attract serious, long-term investment."

"This project was always conceived as something that could stand the test of time. That ambition has not changed, and neither has our commitment to delivering it," he stated.

The project’s progress comes at a time when the UAE capital is further strengthening its investment environment in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and its broader focus on sustainable urban growth, transparency, and long-term economic development.

New measures introduced have strengthened Abu Dhabi’s real estate regulatory ecosystem, introducing integrated controls, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring transparency across the market. Together, these reinforce investor confidence and the emirate’s position as a stable, well-regulated residential market, he added.

According to Belton, Riviera Residences is supported by a group of highly regarded delivery and design partners whose combined expertise strengthens every stage of the development.

"Pritzker Prize-winning architects Herzog & de Meuron; one of the region’s most experienced ground engineering and enabling works specialists, NSCC International; internationally recognised engineering consultants Dar Al Handasah and Paris-based landscape consultants Michel Desvigne Paysagiste (MDP), are reinforcing Mered’s focus on long-term placemaking," he stated.

As construction moves forward, all stakeholders remain committed to delivering a high-quality development that contributes to the emirate’s vision for modern, sustainable urban living, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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