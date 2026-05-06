SHARJAH: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced that the inauguration of several projects in Kalba will be in December. His Highness pointed to the promise he made on 14th April 2019, to the people of the city to start the development work at dawn the following day. “Driven by my strong desire to see these projects completed, I would have worked with them and removed the gravel myself if I could,” His Highness said.

His Highness said, during a phone interview on the “Direct Line” programme, aired on Sharjah Radio and Television, “We would like to give good news to the people of Kalba, as they were envious of the development projects completed in Khorfakkan and were demanding similar projects be implemented in their area. I responded to them on 14th April 2019, and told them that by dawn, the equipment would be ready to work on the Kalba Corniche. Indeed, work began on 15th April 2019. For the past seven years, we have been working without stopping to develop the city of Kalba. We have completed, thanks be to God, beautiful projects, and we will, God willing, inaugurate Jebel Deem with its roads, landscaping, and rest area next December, as the month of December will witness many openings.”

The Ruler of Sharjah added, “We are excited to announce the opening of Al Hayar, the rest area and lake, the Wadi Al Helo roads, the compensation buildings, and the Corniche. With just seven months until the launch, we are in full gear to complete all projects for a scheduled opening this coming December, God willing. Currently, we are working behind the University of Kalba, extending all the way to the sea. This area will showcase the stunning “Khor Kalba,” where all the houses have been transformed into rental lodges and hotels. The city will also feature beautiful forts and mosques, with every aspect carefully studied from archaeological and historical perspectives. We are confident that this area will thrive, God willing, especially since the city is encircled by a protective wall.”

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi continued, “We are now in a race against time to be able to open all these projects next December, God willing. We are also working to complete main roads, including a road parallel to Al Wahda Street, extending from behind the university to the wall; another road from the Corniche to the ring road; and an intersection at an old fort located in the middle of a large square. We assure the people of Kalba that the opening of these projects is not the end, and that we will continue to open them until the end of the year, God willing. We assure them of stability, comfort, and services of all kinds, including sewage and rainwater drainage. God willing, these projects will bring lasting joy to the people of Kalba. The town is beautiful and enables us to complete these development and recreational projects.”

The Ruler concluded his remarks by saying, “We are also working on completing the Al Furaish Lake project behind Al Murash Square, which is approximately 750 meters long. It will be an enjoyable park for children, similar to the Al Rafisah Dam project. Trees are currently being planted on the mountain in this area, and waterfalls among them flow into the sea. People will be able to park their cars, walk, and enjoy this place. Thanks be to God, we have accomplished a great deal in the city of Kalba, and the government buildings have become architectural masterpieces."